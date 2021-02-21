Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Feb. 22-28

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Highlights of Japan-related events for Feb. 22-28: Feb. 22 (Mon) -- House of Representatives Budget Committee to hold intensive deliberation session. -- Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture. -- 10th anniversary of earthquake that devastated the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island in 2011, killing 185 people including 28 Japanese students. -- Japan Sumo Association to convene extraordinary board meeting. The JSA's board of directors is expected to decide punishment for stablemaster Tokitsukaze, who once more violated the association's coronavirus safety guideli...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News