Baseball: San Francisco Giants sign Yamaguchi to minor league deal

The San Francisco Giants have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Shun Yamaguchi to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, the club announced Saturday. The 33-year-old became a free agent after being released from a two-year contract by the Toronto Blue Jays of the American League East division on Feb. 12. He can make his case for a roster spot with the Giants in the National League West from the start of spring training later this month. The first player ever posted by the tradition-bound Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League, Yamaguchi struggled in hi...
Kyodo News

