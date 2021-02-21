Japan's Fujifilm may restart clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. is considering restarting a clinical trial in Japan for its anti-viral drug Avigan in treating COVID-19 patients, company sources said Sunday, after the government held off approval of the drug late last year. Details, including when the trial would start, methods to be used and target patients have yet to be determined, the sources said. Approval of Avigan could expand treatment options in the country beyond the two currently available. The Japanese government has approved the anti-viral drug remdesivir, developed by U.S. firm Gilead Sciences Inc., and the steroid dexa...