Tennis: Osaka finding perspective on Olympics, activism

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka said Sunday playing in the Tokyo Olympics would be a dream, but she does not want to go overboard thinking about it now. Speaking at the day-after photo shoot following her second Australian Open championship, Osaka talked about how she tries to keep her focus on those things she can manage and how important her activism off the court is. "Everyone kind of knows the Olympics is a really big deal for me," Osaka said. "It would be my first Olympics and for Japan. Tokyo, of course, would be a dream." "But I...don't want to put too much thought into it because I feel like I wou...