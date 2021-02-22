Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting, U.S. stimulus hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks advanced Monday morning as investors bought on weakness from the Nikkei index's three-day losing streak last week, with sentiment also supported by growing hopes for a U.S. stimulus package. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 232.91 points, or 0.78 percent, from Friday to 30,250.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.77 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,943.72. Gainers were led by air transportation, nonferrous metal and metal product issues.