Japan grounds more than 30 jets after Denver engine fire

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport ministry ordered Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways to ground more than 30 aircraft equipped with Pratt and Whitney engines after a United Airlines plane with the same power plant caught fire after take-off from Denver over the weekend. The airlines had already taken the planes out of service -- 13 operated by JAL and 19 by ANA -- before the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issued the order Sunday. A Pratt and Whitney PW4000 engine powering a Boeing 777-200 bound for Honolulu failed on take-off Saturday, scattering debris over a residential area near...