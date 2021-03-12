Japan court rejects call to suspend nuclear reactors in southwest

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court rejected a request to suspend two nuclear reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power Co. on Friday, a day after the country marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident. Plaintiffs including local residents had demanded that the utility halt operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the Genkai nuclear power plant in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, amid safety concerns. Plaintiffs also lost in a separate case seeking to have the government's approval of operating the Genkai plant reactors revoked. B...