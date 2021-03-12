Soccer: Japan women to resume match action in April against Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's national women's team will take on Paraguay on April 8 in their first international match since last March, the Japan Football Association said Friday. Tenth-ranked Nadeshiko Japan and 47th-ranked Paraguay will play at Sendai's Yurtec Stadium for their first-ever meeting. Three days later, Nadeshiko Japan will play again at Tokyo's National Stadium against an opponent that has yet to be named. Asako Takakura's team will hold a training camp between March 17 and 31 in Kagoshima Prefecture as they step up their preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. It will be their first activit...