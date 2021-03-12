Soccer: Japan women to resume match action in April against Paraguay

Japan's national women's team will take on Paraguay on April 8 in their first international match since last March, the Japan Football Association said Friday. Tenth-ranked Nadeshiko Japan and 47th-ranked Paraguay will play at Sendai's Yurtec Stadium for their first-ever meeting. Three days later, Nadeshiko Japan will play again at Tokyo's National Stadium against an opponent that has yet to be named. Asako Takakura's team will hold a training camp between March 17 and 31 in Kagoshima Prefecture as they step up their preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. It will be their first activit...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News