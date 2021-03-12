China asks Quad group involving U.S. not to target specific country

Newsfrom Japan

China on Friday asked the so-called Quad, comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, not to "target a specific country," hours before the leaders of the four nations hold their first summit. The grouping of the four major democracies in the Indo-Pacific, formally known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is widely considered a united front put up in response to China's rise in the nearby waters and alleged human rights abuses. "Relative countries should refrain from engaging in a closed and exclusive small circle and should do more things that are conducive to regional stabi...