CORRECTION (:URGENT''''Mizuho Bank-Press:)

In the story headlined "URGENT: Mizuho Bank's 300 overseas remittances affected by system trouble," please note the following CORRECTION. In headline, please read ... 300 remittances ...(not ... 300 overseas remittances ... as sent) At 1st graf, 2nd line, please read ... 300 foreign currency-denominated remittances ...(not ... 300 overseas remittances ... as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.