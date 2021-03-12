CORRECTED: URGENT: Mizuho Bank's 300 remittances affected by system trouble

Economy

Mizuho Bank said Friday a hardware failure caused a delay in around 300 foreign currency-denominated remittances and those affected are mainly companies. Speaking at a press conference, Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara said backups did not work following the failure and apologized for causing yet another system trouble in about two weeks.
Kyodo News

