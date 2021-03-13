Brown coal-to-hydrogen project between Australia, Japan begins

Newsfrom Japan

A project to create liquefied hydrogen from Australian brown coal and ship it to Japan has marked the start of the process at two facilities in the southeastern state of Victoria. The Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain, a partnership between the two countries and undertaken by a consortium of Australian and Japanese companies, is a AU$500 million ($387 million) pilot project working to develop a complete hydrogen supply chain. Representatives of the governments and companies involved attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria on Friday. The project involves brown coal from ...