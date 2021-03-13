Multilingual telehealth services target foreigners in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

When working as a physician at a hospital in Tokyo, Tatsunori Jo often felt it was difficult for foreigners to receive the same level of medical services as Japanese people due to language barriers. Jo, who was born in Japan and grew up in Taiwan, set up Joes Corp. in Tokyo four years ago as a company specializing in medical care and living support for foreigners in Japan. The coronavirus pandemic prompted Jo, who learned medicine in Taiwan and Japan, to start online medical consultations and examinations in multiple languages. The company launched its Online Home Doctor services in English, C...