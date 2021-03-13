Ex-top prosecutor to face summary indictment over gambling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo prosecutors have decided to issue a summary indictment which carries a fine of up to 1 million yen ($9,600) to a former top Tokyo prosecutor for gambling with news reporters last year, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday. The issue was under reinvestigation after an inquest last year determined Hiromu Kurokawa, believed to have been favored by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he was in office, should be indicted for playing mahjong for money with them. The 64-year-old escaped indictment in July as prosecutors decided he had admitted to the gambling and received social san...