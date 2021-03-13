Soccer: Okubo nets winner to extend J1 goal record to 190 in Cerezo rout

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran forward Yoshito Okubo extended his J-League first division scoring record to 190 on Saturday, netting the winner in Cerezo Osaka's 4-1 away mauling of struggling Yokohama FC. The 38-year-old failed to score last season at J2 Tokyo Verdy but has now scored five goals in five games after returning to the J1 with his first club Cerezo. It has been a remarkable turn of fortune for the former Mallorca and Wolfsburg striker. The only player to lead the league in scoring in three straight seasons, from 2013 to 2015 at Kawasaki Frontale, Okubo entered the season with just six J1 goals since 20...