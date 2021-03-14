FY 2020 earnings upgrades triple downgrades as vaccines ease caution

Newsfrom Japan

Upward revisions in earnings forecasts for this fiscal year by listed companies in Japan have been triple the downward ones, as cautious views on the impact of the new coronavirus eased toward the start of vaccinations in February, according to a credit research firm. Improvement in their outlooks for the year to March 2021 helped pull the Nikkei stock index up above a 30-year high last month, Teikoku Databank said in a survey report of listed companies which close their books in March. Some 802 companies had revised their sales projections by the end of February, of which 604 or 75 percent ra...