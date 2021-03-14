Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for March 15-21

Newsfrom Japan

Highlights of Japan-related events for March 15-21: March 15 (Mon) -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for January. March 16 (Tues) -- Japan, United States to hold "two-plus-two" foreign and defense ministerial meeting in Tokyo. The two allies are expected to discuss issues related to China including its new maritime security law that allows its coast guard ships to use weapons against foreign vessels in waters Beijing sees as its territory. March 17 (Wed) -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February. -- Japan Tourism Agency to release...