70% of Japanese firms rethink overseas business strategy amid virus

Around 70 percent of Japanese companies keen on pursuing overseas operations are rethinking or have reviewed their business strategy amid global risks such as the coronavirus pandemic, a recently released survey showed. With the spread of COVID-19 battering the world economy since last year, 64.8 percent of firms with business dealings abroad said they have been negatively impacted in terms of overseas sales for fiscal 2020 ending this month, according to Japan External Trade Organization. COVID-19, which resulted in lockdowns and battered the world economy since last year, has thrust companie...