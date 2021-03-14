Basketball: Hachimura scores season-high 29 in loss for Wizards

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 29 points Saturday but could not get the Washington Wizards across the line in a closely fought 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The second-year forward stepped up in the absence of NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal, who missed the game at Washington's Capital One Arena with a minor knee injury. In 38 minutes, Hachimura shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, while grabbing 11 rebounds to record the first 20-10 game of his career. Russell Westbrook poured in 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards, but the Buc...