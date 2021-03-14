Soccer: Ex-Japan international Honda to join Azerbaijan club

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda is poised to sign for Azerbaijan Premier League club Neftci PFK in the coming days, the team said Saturday on its website. The 34-year-old Honda, who the club said is now in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku, has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Botafogo at the end of last year. He appeared headed to Portugal's Portimonense only for the deal to fall apart when the team was unable to register him in time. Azerbaijan will be the seventh different foreign nation Honda will have played in, having also had spells in the Netherlands, Russia, Italy,...