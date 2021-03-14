FOCUS: Chinese ban on Taiwanese pineapples boosts sales in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

As Taiwan launches a new campaign to promote its pineapples after China suspended imports of the self-ruled island's fruit in an apparent attempt to squeeze its economy, Japan has ordered a record number of Taiwanese pineapples. "Japan is among the most dynamic markets for Taiwanese fruits," said Wu Ming-ming, chairman of the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan, which has added pineapples to a website set up to preorder Taiwanese agricultural products. According to Wu, exports of Taiwanese pineapples to Japan have been steadily increasing over the years. Taiwan was Japan's fifth-largest supplier of pi...