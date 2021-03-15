Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on strength in U.S. market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday as investors took heart from firmness in U.S. shares late last week, but the upside was limited by selling to secure profits. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 45.70 points, or 0.15 percent, from Friday to 29,763.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 8.70 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,959.76. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.11-13 yen compared with 108.98-109.08 yen in ...