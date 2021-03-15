Baseball: Maeda named Twins' Opening Day starter

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on Sunday said right-hander Kenta Maeda will start in his team's Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 1. The 32-year-old Japanese, who is coming off a season in which he finished second in American League Cy Young voting, was tasked with starting on Opening Day five times in Japan, but this will be his first opportunity in the majors. "When I first came over to MLB, being an Opening Day starter was something that I never dreamed of," Maeda, who starred for the Hiroshima Carp before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, said. "Th...