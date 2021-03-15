Tokyo stocks rise in morning after Biden's vaccine pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning on growing hopes for a U.S. economic recovery after President Joe Biden said last week all adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 97.79 points, or 0.33 percent, from Friday to 29,815.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.14 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,964.20. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and iron and steel issues.