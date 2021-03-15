Japan mulls issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates: minister

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering issuing certificates to those who have been inoculated against the coronavirus, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said Monday, as calls grow overseas for systems to ensure people can travel safely again. "If requested internationally, we can issue inoculation certificates," Taro Kono said in a session of parliament, adding the certificates can be processed through government vaccine rollout management systems. Kono's latest remark is an about-face from an earlier position that Japan would not be in favor of issuing such documentation and comes as calls grow for...