Meiji to form subsidiary in Hanoi to boost baby formula sales

Japanese food giant Meiji Co. will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hanoi on April 1 to ramp up sales in Vietnam of powdered infant formula milk imported from Japan. The company announced Friday a plan to establish Meiji Food Vietnam Co. by upgrading a local representative office, paving the way for full-fledged marketing of baby formula currently being sold through local agents and other channels. Vietnam is seen as a promising market for baby formula. Data from the Southeast Asian country's General Statistics Office show that about 1.5 million babies were born in 2020, roughly 1.7 times m...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia