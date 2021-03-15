Soccer: Japanese duo Doan, Okugawa spark Arminia to vital victory

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese duo Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa struck a goal each Sunday to lead Arminia Bielefeld to a vital 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The victory at Leverkusen's Bay Arena pulled Arminia out of the bottom three and up to 15th place as they battle to avoid relegation from the German top flight. Top-four hopefuls Leverkusen enjoyed the early run of play, but Doan made the visitors' first opportunity count in the 17th minute when he slid past defender Edmond Tapsoba to turn Christian Gebauer's low cross in off the underside of the crossbar. The goal was the fourth of an im...