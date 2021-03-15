NTT chief denies seeking gov't favors as hospitality scandal rolls on

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. President Jun Sawada on Monday denied seeking favors at dinners with communications ministry executives and lawmakers when he fronted parliament to answer questions about a scandal involving the Japanese telecom giant and the ministry. Sawada, who had been reported by a weekly magazine as having treated senior officials of the ministry to lavish meals, apologized when appearing as a witness at a session of the House of Councillors' Budget Committee. But he stressed, "I have not made any request or talked about receiving any favors." Sawada explained he regu...