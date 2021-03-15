Tokyo stocks end slightly higher after Biden's vaccine pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Monday on growing hopes for a U.S. economic recovery after President Joe Biden pledged last week all adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 49.14 points, or 0.17 percent, from Friday at 29,766.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.67 points, or 0.91 percent, higher at 1,968.73. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air transportation and bank issues.