Japan may decide Thursday whether to end Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency

The Japanese government could decide Thursday whether to stick to its plan to end the COVID-19 state of emergency covering the Tokyo metropolitan area this weekend or to further extend the measure, officials said Monday. While some in the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are in favor of easing some restrictions, there are lingering concerns over a resurgence in infections and the spread of more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Suga told a parliamentary session it was impossible to say just yet whether the stat...
