Japanese startup, university develop 2-minute COVID-19 test

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese biotechnology startup said Monday it has developed jointly with a university in Okinawa a new method to detect novel coronavirus infection as fast as in two minutes. The test developed by Mytech Inc. based in Kobe, western Japan and the University of the Ryukyus makes the virus visible through a microscope using fluorescent markers, according to the company. A polymerase chain reaction test, the widely used method to detect coronavirus infection, needs several hours to amplify DNA samples to an amount needed for a genetic analysis. An antigen test, another popular COVID-19 test, is ...