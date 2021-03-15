Mizuho eyes delay of banking arm's leadership change after glitches

Newsfrom Japan

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. plans to delay replacing the head of its banking arm following a series of system failures, a source with knowledge of the matter said Monday. The replacement of Mizuho Bank President Koji Fujiwara was initially planned to take effect on April 1. It is rare for a major Japanese company to postpone a leadership change after an official announcement has been made. A potential change in Mizuho's schedule seems to reflect the Japanese megabank's desire to focus on efforts to formulate preventive steps after it suffered its fourth system failure in two weeks on Friday. T...