Soccer: Former Japan international Honda joins Neftci in Azerbaijan

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has signed for Azerbaijan Premier League club Neftci PFK, the club said Monday. The 34-year-old Honda has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Botafogo at the end of last year. He looked set to join Portugal's Portimonense but the deal did not materialize after the team was unable to register him in time. Honda will wear the No. 4 shirt at his new club, based in the country's capital of Baku. Azerbaijan will be the seventh foreign nation Honda has played in after spells in the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico and Australia, playing for the...