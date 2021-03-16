3 European nations suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use over clot concern

Newsfrom Japan

France, Germany and Italy said Monday they have decided to suspend the use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca Plc as a preventive measure following reports of blood clots among those who received the shots in Norway. The announcements by the three countries came after several other European countries including Norway halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Japan's health ministry is currently examining the drugmaker's application for use of its coronavirus vaccine in the country. The World Health Organization and the European Union have said they do not yet see any link...