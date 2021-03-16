Tokyo stocks open slightly up as Wall Street sees record highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly in the positive Tuesday after major U.S. stock indexes ended at record highs overnight, but upside was capped by investors locking in gains from a five-day winning streak. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 82.23 points, or 0.28 percent, from Monday to 29,849.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 3.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,972.51. Gainers were led by information and communication, electric power and gas and electronic appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched...