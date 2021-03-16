Tokyo stocks rise in morning as technology issues advance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly retaking the 30,000 mark for the first time in nearly three weeks, as technology issues advanced tracking overnight strength in U.S. peers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 189.85 points, or 0.64 percent, from Monday to 29,956.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 9.47 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,978.20. Gainers were led by air transportation, marine transportation and information and communication issues.