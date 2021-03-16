Main events scheduled for Wednesday, March 17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, March 17: -- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February at 8:50 a.m. -- Japan Tourism Agency to release data on number of foreigners visiting Japan in February at 4:15 p.m. -- Many major Japanese companies to reply to labor union requests in annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations. -- Sapporo District Court to rule on compensation demanded by three same-sex couples against government for law prohibiting their marriage at 11 a.m. -- Osaka District Court to hand down decision on request by citizens to halt ...