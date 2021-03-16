Mynavi partners with Vietnamese software developer NAL Solutions

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese job information provider Mynavi Corp. has signed a capital tie-up with Vietnamese software developer NAL Solutions Joint Stock Co. Mynavi said Monday the deal will help the Tokyo-based company make use of NAL Solutions' networks to offer offshore development services to Japanese businesses struggling with a shortage of IT engineers. A Da Nang-based startup founded in 2015, NAL Solutions has a wide-ranging customer base that includes Japanese, U.S. and European companies. It has received the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association's coveted Sao Khue Award for its innovative achiev...