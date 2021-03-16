UDPATE1: Tokyo stocks end higher but upsides limited ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday, extending their winning streak to six days on advances in technology issues, but the benchmark Nikkei stopped short of closing above the 30,000 mark with investors refraining from chasing upsides ahead of a U.S Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 154.12 points, or 0.52 percent, from Monday at 29,921.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.77 points, or 0.65 percent, higher at 1,981.50, its highest closing level since May 1991. Gainers were led by marine transportation, air...