OPINION: Nuclear power has become irrelevant -- like it or not

Newsfrom Japan

Ten years went by since the Fukushima Daiichi accident began. What happened in the United States, historically leading the world's nuclear power programs and still operating the largest reactor fleet in the world? What are global developments in energy policy increasingly dominated by renewable energy? "The debate is over. Nuclear power has been eclipsed by the sun and the wind," Dave Freeman wrote in the foreword to the World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2017. The renowned industry thinker, called an "energy prophet" by The New York Times, passed away last year at age 94. He had seen nuclea...