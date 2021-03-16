Facebook strikes deal with News Corp to license Australian news

Newsfrom Japan

Facebook Inc. and mass media company News Corp have reached an agreement that will see the social media giant pay for Australian news content to be used through its Facebook News product, weeks after the Australian government passed laws that force tech companies to pay for journalism. News Corp said in a statement on Tuesday the agreement covers the Australian arm of the business and includes major mastheads such as The Australian national newspaper and metropolitan editions like the Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun. Sky News Australia, a subscription television service owned by News Corp Austr...