China warns against U.S., Japanese moves to counter regional clout

Newsfrom Japan

China warned Tuesday against moves by the United States and Japan to join hands to erode its influence in the Asia-Pacific region, hours after the two democratic countries held security talks between their foreign and defense chiefs. U.S.-Japan cooperation "should be conducive to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and it should not hurt the interests of a third party," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. His remarks came as U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo voiced "serious concerns" about a Chinese law that took effect re...