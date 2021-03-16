JAL to let flight attendants choose fewer work hours with salary cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Airlines Co. plans to let its flight attendants aged 50 or older choose fewer working hours with salary cuts from fiscal 2021 starting next month, amid weak travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, company sources said Tuesday. The airline will cut both working hours and pay for flight attendants either by 20 percent or 40 percent depending on the option they choose, without asking them to specify the reason for enrolling, according to the sources. JAL has already conveyed the plan to its labor unions, they said, adding the 40-percent cut will be available only for one year in fisc...