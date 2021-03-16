Toyota president's son to wed ex-member of Japan's Takarazuka troupe

Newsfrom Japan

The eldest son of the president of Toyota Motor Corp. will soon marry a former star of Japan's Takarazuka all-female musical troupe, the automaker said Tuesday. Toyota President Akio Toyoda's son Daisuke, 32, will be tying the knot with 26-year-old Mayu Yoshihara, who was active in Takarazuka as Hitomi Seira, whom he met in February last year when they watched the same musical. Daisuke Toyoda, the great grandson of Toyota's founder Kiichiro Toyoda, is a founding member and senior vice president of a Toyota subsidiary, now known as Woven Planet Holdings Inc., that develops advanced technology f...