Tokyo stocks open lower after Dow ends 7-day winning streak

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke its seven-day winning streak overnight on concerns over rising bond yields. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 45.23 points, or 0.15 percent, from Tuesday to 29,875.86. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.58 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,976.92. Decliners were led by air transportation, rubber product and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.03-04 yen compared with 108.95-109.05 yen in New York and 109...