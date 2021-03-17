Tokyo stocks flat in morning ahead of Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Wednesday morning as the market awaits the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that comes amid recent market jitters over higher bond yields and their impact on corporate funding. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 25.12 points, or 0.08 percent, from Tuesday to 29,946.21. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 0.64 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,980.86. Gainers were led by chemical and electric appliance issues, while air transportation and mining issues led decliners.