Japan to slap higher tariff on U.S. beef imports from Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Wednesday Japan will impose an emergency tariff hike on U.S. beef imports from the following day as the volume of imports for the current fiscal year has topped the quota set under a bilateral trade agreement. Under the so-called safeguard measure, the tariff will be raised to 38.5 percent from 25.8 percent for 30 days. The move was criticized by a U.S. meat exporters' group, which called for the threshold to be raised. The temporary hike will not result in a significant increase in consumer prices for fresh, chilled or frozen U.S. beef, the government said. The 25.0 percen...