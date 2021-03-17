Line users' info accessed by technicians in China without consent

Newsfrom Japan

Messaging app provider Line Corp. said Wednesday its app users' personal information has been accessed by technicians in China without users being informed as required by law. Line, whose app is used by over 86 million people in Japan, says in its data protection guideline that customers' personal information can be transferred overseas. But it does not specify the name of a foreign country despite being required to do so under a legal change last year. Line said a Chinese affiliate entrusted to develop artificial intelligence technologies had access to its database at least 32 times. Four tec...