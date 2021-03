Main events scheduled for Thursday, March 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, March 18: -- Emergency tariff hike to be imposed on U.S. beef imports -- Bank of Japan to hold 2-day monetary policy meeting. -- Hiroshima High Court to issue judgment over appeal by Shikoku Electric Power against earlier provisional injunction to halt operation of No. 3 reactor at Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime Prefecture. -- Official campaigning to start for Akita gubernatorial election.