Bridgestone to close French tire factory in late April to cut costs

Major Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp. said Wednesday it will close its factory in France in late April as part of efforts to cut costs after gaining approval from the French government and employees. The planned closure of the Bethune plant, which was announced last September, was approved by local authorities on Tuesday. The factory's 860 employees will either be transferred to the company's sales and logistics bases in France or receive help in finding a new job, the maker said. The plant -- which has been running since 1961 and which produces 17,000 tires per day -- had become unprofi...